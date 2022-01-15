NJ Fire Captain Found Dead At Firehouse, Retired Firefighter Critical

The body of a Newark fire captain was found in a firehouse Saturday and a retired firefighter was hospitalized in critical condition, authorities told Daily Voice.

The unidentified captain was found unresponsive Saturday morning at a firehouse on Park Avenue, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.

The retired firefighter was also discovered unconscious. Both were transported to University Hospital where the captain was pronounced dead. The retired firefighter remains hospitalized, officials told Daily Voice.

The cause and manner of death will be determined by an autopsy that will be performed by the Regional Medical Examiner. The preliminary investigation shows no signs of violence.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

