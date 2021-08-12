NJ Exes Leave 2 Kids Behind In Apparent Murder-Suicide

A New Jersey man is accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend dead and then turning the knife on himself Tuesday night in, authorities said.

Yajaira Moreno, 33, and Juan Alvarado, 39, of Elizabeth, were both found dead in a house on Jacob Street in Old Bridge just after 11:15 p.m., Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said in a joint release Thursday.

The couple shared two children together, ages 11 and 8, those who knew them said.

More than $3,200 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Moreno's funeral as of Thursday afternoon. The campaign was launched by Moreno's cousin, Bismark Montiel.

The incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide, authorities said.

“At present, the deaths are believed to be the result of an apparent murder-suicide,” Ciccone said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Old Bridge Police Detective Addie Spinola at (732) 721-4000, or Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Paul Kelley at (732) 745-3330.

