NJ Ex-Con Charged With Murder In Stabbing Death Of 38-Year-Old Woman

A Sussex County ex-con was indicted on murder charges in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 38-year-old woman in Hunterdon County, authorities said Friday.

Newton resident Brandon E. Petersen, 31, was indicted via a Hunterdon County grand jury for first-degree murder, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and fourth-degree unlawful taking of a means of conveyance, Prosecutor Renee M. Robeson said.

Petersen is accused of fatally stabbing Michelle M. Carkhuff at a residence on Kingwood Stockton Road the night of Dec. 6, 2020, Robeson said.

Before officers arrived, Carkhuff’s friends took her to a Mercer County hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later, authorities said.

Petersen — who previously spent more than eight years behind bars for stabbing a neighbor during a robbery — was arrested the following morning in Pennsylvania.

He was being held at the Warren County Jail.

The investigation was carried out by the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office and the Delaware Township Police Department.

