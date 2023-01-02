NJ Driver, 26, Killed In I-95 Police Pursuit In Maryland: AG

A 26-year-old New Jersey woman died when she lost control of her vehicle during a nine-mile police pursuit on I-95 in Maryland on New Year's Weekend, authorities said.

A Maryland state trooper tried to pull over Julie Clark, of Tenafly, while she was driving erratically on the highway in Cecil County at approximately 12:10 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, the Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Office of the Attorney General said in a news release.

Clark's vehicle had been provided by 911 callers that afternoon, authorities said. Clark failed to stop for the trooper, prompting a near nine-mile pursuit in the northbound lanes of I-95.

While being trailed by troopers, officials say that Clark lost control and crashed into a tree near an exit ramp along the interstate. She was pronounced dead at the scene. It is unclear what caused her erratic driving. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Anyone with information about the investigation has been asked to contact the IID by calling (410) 576-7070 or emailing IID@oag.state.md.us.

