NJ Dog Owner Whose Pit Bulls Killed 3-Year-Old Boy, Injured Mom Won't Be Charged

A Central Jersey dog owner whose pit bulls attacked a 3-year-old boy and his mom -- killing the toddler and injuring the woman -- will not be charged, reports say.

The dogs' Carteret owner, Santos Rodriguez, did not violate any law, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said in a letter to supporters of the grieving family, who apparently contacted her office, NJ.com says.

Further, investigators did not find “intentional, knowing, or reckless criminal conduct," and "despite the well-intended demands for justice, no charges will presently be filed," the prosecutor said.

A vigil was held for 3-year-old Aziz Ahmed, where attendees rallied for lawmakers to pass a bill in his memory that would criminally charge owners whose dogs cause death.

The toddler and his mother were in their fenced backyard on East Laurel Street in Avenel, Rodriguez's unregistered dogs got into their yard and attacked them both, authorities previously said.

Aziz's mother was critically hurt trying to save her son, and was airlifted to the hospital. The dogs have since been euthanized.

More than $228,000 had been raised as of Wednesday on a GoFundMe for the family.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.