NJ Dog Breeders Charged In Animal Cruelty Case

A Camden County dog-breeding couple who gave sick puppies to clients have been slapped with animal cruelty charges, authorities said Friday.

People told police the puppy showed signs of illness quickly after being bought from Casey Gleockler, 40, and his wife, Kristina Gleockler, 39, at their home in Atco in August, Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Waterford Township Police chief Daniel Cormaney said.

One of the puppies died the next night, authorities said. The owner was told by a veterinarian the puppy may have had Parvo, a deadly virus that spreads among dogs. The other puppy survived.

Detectives obtained a search warrant and searched the Gleocklers’ home where they found approximately 28 dogs -- mostly puppies -- who were taken to Media, PA for treatment and testing.

Three cats and multiple livestock animals were also found on the property.

The Gleocklers have each been charged with one count of Cruelty (4th Degree) and one count of Offering a Diseased Animal for Sale (4th Degree). They were processed then released.

Anyone with additional information can contact CCPO Major Crimes Unit Detective Mike Batista at 856-225-8537 or Waterford Township Sergeant Timothy Lyons at 856-767-2134.

Tips can also be emailed to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

