Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

NJ Detective Shot In Leg Prompting Standoff In Long Branch, Prosecutor Says

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Chelsea Avenue in Long Branch
Chelsea Avenue in Long Branch Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A detective with the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office was shot during a standoff with a barricaded suspect in New Jersey Friday evening, authorities confirmed.

The detective was hit in the lower body and hospitalized for treatment during an incident on the 200 block of Chelsea Avenue around 6 p.m., the MCPO said in a release.

The suspect then barricaded himself in a home, news reports say.

No shots were fired by police during the incident, which was ongoing as of 8:15 p.m., the MCPO said.

Police departments across the state expressed its well-wishes to the detective in a social media post.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.