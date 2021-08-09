Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Feds: Unregistered Firearms, Fake FBI, DEA Badges Found In Raid Of Rockland Deputy Mayor's Home
DV Pilot Police & Fire

NJ Daycare Worker Accused Of Abusing 6 More Children

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Maggie Fruit and
Maggie Fruit and Photo Credit: Google Maps/Maggie Fruit Facebook photo

A New Jersey daycare worker previously accused of assaulting two babies was found to have abused six others, authorities announced on Wednesday.

Maggie Fruit, 21, of Somerdale, was charged with attempted murder and  child endangerment for assaulting two one-year-old children on July 15 at the Forever Young Daycare in Lindenwold, Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer said.

Further investigation found Fruit abused six other children in her care, and was charged with nine counts of aggravated assault, eight counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and four counts criminal restraint, Mayer said alongside Lindenwold Borough Police Chief Michael P. McCarthy.

Fruit had been working at the daycare center for a short time as the lead teacher in charge of a classroom of one-year-old children when police were called to the center around 1:40 p.m. July 15, Mayer said.

Bystanders rescued the child during the incident at the facility on the on the 600 block of Chews Landing Road, and the baby was hospitalized for treatment of unknown injuries, authorities said. 

Surveillance footage showed Fruit abusing another 1-year-old in the same classroom 30 minutes before the original incident, police said. That child did not require treatment, authorities said.

Fruit was arrested on the new charges and was lodged at the Camden County Correctional Facility pending a detention hearing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.