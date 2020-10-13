Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
NJ Daycare Teacher Arrested After Son, 3, Tests Positive For Methadone

Cecilia Levine
Roberto Delgado-Gonzalez
Roberto Delgado-Gonzalez Photo Credit: Hudson County Prosecutor's Office

A 44-year-old New Jersey dad who works at a daycare was arrested after his 3-year-old son was found unresponsive and later tested positive for Methadone, authorities said Tuesday.

Police responding to Roberto Delgado-Gonzalez's home at 68th Street between Park Avenue and Broadway in Guttenberg, found his son unresponsive Monday around 10 a.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The child was taken for treatment first to Palisades Medical Center and then was transported to Hackensack University Medical Center, Suarez said. 

The boy, who was in stable condition as of Tuesday, had Methadone in his blood, the New Jersey Division of Child Protection and Permanency told detectives.

Delgado-Gonzalez -- who is employed as a teacher at the League of Extraordinary Children in Guttenberg -- was arrested Monday evening and charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, Suarez said.

