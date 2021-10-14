NJ Dad Who Sexually Assaulted Daughter Tries Fleeing With Her To Canada, Prosecutor Says

A Hudson County dad who sexually assaulted his daughter tried fleeing to Canada with her, despite there being a no-contact order in place, authorities said.

Authorities are not releasing the names of the father or his partner -- who accompanied him to Canada -- to protect the minor.

Both defendants were charged with endangering the welfare of a child after US Customs and Border Protection stopped them at the Canadian border on Monday, Oct. 11, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

On Feb. 5, the victim’s father was charged with sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child for an incident that happened when the girl was 7, authorities said.

The girl, now 12, reported the incident to Kearny police recently and a no-contact order was put in place against her father.

The case is currently pending in Hudson County Superior Court.

Anyone wishing to report a sex crime should call the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit (SVU) at 201-915-1234.

