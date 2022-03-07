NJ Couple Nabbed In Gunpoint Robbery May Be Linked To More: Police

A man and woman charged in a gunpoint robbery over the weekend may be involved in more across Essex County, authorities said.

Zykee Gregory, 19, and Janae Baker, 18, both of Newark, got out of a black SUV and approached a woman around 12:15 a.m., Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara.

They demanded the victim's personal property at gunpoint, then stole her purse and cell phone — which was active in Orange, East Orange, and in Newark.

Police saw a man and woman fitting the description of the suspects in the 200 block of Peshine Avenue. The suspects were found in possession of a handgun, the victim’s purse, and an empty wallet, O'Hara said.

Both Gregory and Baker were arrested and charged with robbery, conspiracy and weapons offenses, police said.

Detectives are continuing to investigate whether Gregory and Baker were involved in two other robberies that occurred in Newark Saturday night.

The first incident occurred at 10 p.m. in the 600 block of Summer Avenue. A male victim was robbed at gunpoint after being followed by three males who stole his wallet and cell phone.

A second robbery occurred in the 200 block of Grafton Avenue at 11:50 p.m. Two women were robbed at gunpoint by a male and female after the victims exited their vehicle. The suspects took the victims’ cell phones and a wallet.

O’Hara urges anyone with information about these incidents to call the Department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477).

All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward. Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website or through our Smartphone App available at iTunes or on Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

