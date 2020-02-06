NJ Corrections Officer Among 4 Men Charged In Newark Homicide

A New Jersey corrections officer is among four men charged in the killing of a 30-year-old Newark man.

Al-Fatin Grant, 22, of Newark, was arrested May 5 in the March 27 shooting death of Michael Wyche, 30, of Newark, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said Tuesday.

He has been suspended from the state's corrections department pending the outcome of the prosecution, Ambrose and Stephens said.

Scott Banks, 32, of Irvington; Trevon Ellis, 27, of Newark; and Ahmad Fields, 31, of Newark, were arrested late last month following an investigation, authorities said.

Wyche was shot in the parking lot of the New Community Corporation Housing on Hayes Street around 1:30 p.m. March 27. A second man was shot but survived, Stephens and Ambrose said.

"In these times, law enforcement is facing intense scrutiny," Stephens said. "Any allegation of a violation of the public trust is more damaging today than ever."

Grant was charged with murder, conspiracy and hindering apprehension. Banks was arrested on charges of murder, conspiracy, weapon possession and more. Ellis and Fields were charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

The investigation was led by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department. State police, Bloomfield police, the FBI Violent Crime and Fugitive Task Force and Newark Police Department assisted in the investigations.

Additional assistance was provided by New Jersey Department of Corrections – Special Investigations Division.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

