NJ Corrections Officer Admits Stealing 'Measly $600' In Home Goods

A 22-year New Jersey law enforcement veteran on Monday admit to skipping scanner payments at local home improvement stores, stealing nearly $600 in home goods.

Monmouth County corrections officer Suzanne Simone, 53, pleaded guilty before Judge Ellen Torregossa-O’Connor to fourth degree Shoplifting in connection with multiple instances where she failed to pay for items at Target and Home Depot stores in Ocean Township and West Long Branch, authorities announced.

Simone’s plea says she must pay restitution to both stores in a total amount of $1,320.90, and will forfeit her public office in New Jersey, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said.

She will receive non-custodial probation and is not allowed to return to either store.

This follows an investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office which revealed that on multiple occasions, Simone “skip scanned” items, essentially scanning multiple smaller items, and not scanning larger items or pretending to scan them and leaving the store without paying for them, Lindskey explained.

In multiple instances, she was wearing her uniform while committing the theft, authorities said. Some of the stolen goods were later recovered from her residence.

Simone has been suspended from her position at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution.

“No one is above the law,” according to former Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni said at the time of Simone's arrest.

“It is essential to our criminal justice system that officers maintain the public’s trust. This officer broke the law that she was sworn to uphold, all over a measly $600,"

She is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 24, 2021 at 9:00 a.m.

The case is assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Melanie Falco, Director of the Office’s Professional Responsibilities and Bias Crime Unit.

Simone is represented by Robert Holden Esq., of Shrewsbury.

