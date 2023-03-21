NJ Coach, Teacher Sentenced For Sexual Assault Of Student

A former teacher and coach has been sentenced to four years in New Jersey State Prison for sexually assaulting a student, authorities said.

Matthew Rennie, 29, of Ringoes, in Hunterdon County, was sentenced on Friday, March 17, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald.

Rennie was arrested on Oct. 6, 2021, after a 17-year-old girl reported to Franklin Township Police that she was sexually assaulted by Rennie, who is employed at a private educational institution in Somerset County, McDonald said.

McDonald did not name the institution in Franklin Township.

The victim disclosed to investigators incidents that occurred in Montgomery Township and East Amwell Township (Hunterdon County) from July 2021 to September 2021, the prosecutor said.

As a result of this investigation, it was also determined that Ranait Griff, 30, of South Orange, a teacher/coach at the same school, was aware of the sexual relationship, as reported earlier by Daily Voice.

Griff was arrested by detectives for failure to report child sexual abuse at the Franklin Township Police Department.

Rennie shall provide truthful testimony against Griff, who is scheduled for trial in May, the prosecutor said.

The two appear to have worked at Rutgers Prep, but the school's athletic website did not have either listed as employees as of Oct. 8, 2022.

Rennie played basketball for Dartmouth College after having attended Rutgers Prep, the school website said. He appears to be a North Brunswick native.

Griff graduated from Fordham University in the Bronx and has coached at the collegiate and high school levels.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.