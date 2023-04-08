NJ City's Tax Assessor Busted With Child Porn: Prosecutor

The 70-year-old tax assessor of a New Jersey city has been arrested on child porn charges, authorities said.

Richard Carmosino, of Lambertville City, was lodged in the Warren County Jail after being found with child porn, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson said.

Following a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (MCMEC), Carmonsino was arrested on Thursday, April 6, and charged with third-degree possession of child pornography.

"The incident was not connected to Mr. Carmosino’s employment," the prosecutor said.

