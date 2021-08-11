NJ City Firefighter, Wife Charged With Sexually Assaulting Teen

A New Jersey volunteer firefighter and his wife have been charged with the sexual assault of a teen, authorities said.

Luis Morales-Sarmiento, 33, and Katherine Morales-Sarmiento, 22, are accused of sexually assaulting the teen at their home on the 500 block of Wheatley Avenue in Beverly City, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said in a joint release with other county officials.

The alleged assault occurred after Luis, a volunteer firefighter in Beverly City, invited the victim to his home and to the couple’s bedroom, Coffina said.

Luis was acquainted with the victim prior to the alleged assault, authorities said.

The couple was charged with second-degree sexual assault and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

They were arrested Monday and released Tuesday following a first appearance in Superior Court in Mount Holly.

The case will now be prepared for presentation to a grand jury for possible indictment, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional victims are asked to call the BCPO Major Crimes Unit – Special Victims Section at 609-265-5035 and ask for a detective.

