NJ Child Services Worker Charged With Groping Client, Texting Her Masturbation Pics

A former caseworker for the New Jersey Department of Children and Families groped a mother he was assigned to investigate and texted her videos of himself masturbating, authorities charged.

Gilberto Ortiz Jr., 50, “made sexual advances on the woman while warning her she was involved in a serious case of negligence” during home visits to the woman and her child last month, state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said.

Ortiz, a bilingual family services specialist from the Gloucester County town of Woodbury, said he’d “help her” if she had a relationship with him, Grewal added.

He also touched the woman’s breasts and genital area without her consent and pushed her hand against his genitals during a visit, the attorney general said.

Ortiz also “sent her texts including a video of himself masturbating and sexually explicit photos of himself,” Grewal said.

The DCF suspended Ortiz following an investigation by the state Office of Public Integrity and Accountability that produced a criminal complaint charging him criminal sexual contact and misconduct.

Ortiz, who then resigned, was released pending court action.

Deputy Attorney General Jonathan Gilmore is handling the case for the state.

