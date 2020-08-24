NJ Child Protection Services Worker, 39, Killed By Stray Drive-By Bullet On Her Front Porch

A beloved New Jersey Department of Children and Families worker was killed by a stray bullet on her front porch in a drive-by Trenton shooting, authorities said.

Vernetta McCray -- who worked in the department for more than a decade -- was bleeding from her head after being shot on the front porch of her Hampton Avenue home around 9 p.m. Friday, officials said.

Police had been called to the 300 block of Walnut Street for reports of more than 20 rounds fired, police said.

McCray, 39, was taken to the hospital where she was listed in critical condition, and pronounced dead Saturday evening, a Mercer County Prosecutor's Office spokesperson said.

"I'm so lost for words," McCray's coworker Adriane Pout wrote on Facebook.

"I called her Foxy Brown she was fun she had style didn’t even know she work right upstairs from me ... I’m glad I got to know such a beautiful women God bless you rest in paradise.🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🕊👑💎 #DCF4Life"

Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement that he was "devastated" by the shooting.

No arrests had been made as of Monday morning, authorities said.

