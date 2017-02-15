NJ Carjacker Steals Vehicle With Victim's GF, Baby Inside Day Before Home Burglary: Police

A New Jersey carjacker was arrested the morning after he took a sedan with a woman and baby inside, authorities said.

The Route 3 Shell gas station victim told police he left his 2022 Nissan Altima running to go into the station's convenience store around 6:05 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

When he came out, he saw a robber open the driver's side door and drive away with his girlfriend and their baby inside, the chief said.

Quick to respond, the victim said he grabbed the driver's side door but fell off as Raymond Scott, 18, sped away, according to police.

Scott, of East Orange, fled to Clarendon and Seventh Streets before abandoning the stolen car and fleeing on the Route 3 pedestrian bridge, Chief Miller said.

Police dogs were called in to help in the search for Scott, but he could not be found.

Around 9:15 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, Secaucus police were dispatched to a home on Mallard Place on a report of a burglary. The residents said they were robbed of credit and identification cards while they were home, according to police.

Witnesses were able to give a description of the robber and said he fled toward the Extended Stay Hotel on Meadowlands Parkway, police said.

Responding officers tried to arrest Scott at the hotel, but he "resisted the police officers' control," Chief Miller said. Once handcuffed, Scott tried to run away and escape custody by fleeing toward a stairway, police said.

After Scott's arrest, investigators say they found additional evidence linking him to the carjacking.

Scott was charged with carjacking, kidnapping, burglary, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, and related charges.

He was remanded to the Hudson County Jail.

