NJ Bank Robber 'Crazy Mike' Hid From Cops With Family's Help: Prosecutor

A suspected bank robber nicknamed "Crazy Mike" evaded police for nearly three months with the help of family members, according to officials.

Michael Gaboff, 36, of Millstone, was arrested in connection with the robbery of a Franklin Township bank on Aug. 22, said Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald in a release Monday, Dec. 12.

His parents, 66-year-old Alan Gaboff and 60-year-old Sharon Gaboff, and his brother, 23-year-old Jesse Gaboff, all of Millstone, were charged with hindering, McDonald noted.

Investigators said Gaboff walked into the bank at about 2 p.m., demanded money from tellers, and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash on a motorcycle.

Over three months of investigations, detectives identified Gaboff as the suspect. He was arrested in Ocean Township on Dec. 2 and charged with second-degree robbery and related counts, the Prosecutor's Office said. He was extradited to Somerset County and remains in lockup pending his arraignment, the prosecutor said.

On social media, Gaboff calls himself "Crazy Mike" and runs a YouTube vlog channel under the same name. He appears to have uploaded to the channel as recently as last week, when he was still on the run from police.

Gaboff's family members were booked on their third-degree charges and subsequently released.

