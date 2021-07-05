NJ Bank Robber Busted With Hot Pink Exploding Dye Pack Arrested, Police Say

The man who had a hot pink dye pack explode on him moments after robbing a Newark bank was arrested Monday, authorities said.

City resident Esau Grant walked into the Springfield Avenue Capital One Bank Saturday morning and slipped the teller a note saying, "I have a gun give me all the money from the register please, and no one will get hurt," Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.

The teller gave the Grant money -- along with a dye pack.

Grant left the bank, walking east on Springfield Avenue, but when he walked beyond the bank property, the dye pack exploded. He then ran north on Blum Street (click here for video).

The total amount of cash stolen, along with the dye pack, was $2,500. The dye pack contained $200. The final count of the cash stolen was $2,300.

Grant was arrested Monday after he was spotted by a police detective near Broad Street and Prudential Drive, O'Hara said.

He faces charges of robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

