NJ Babysitter Arrested After 2-Year-Old Girl Gets Hurt In Her Care: Prosecutor

Cecilia Levine
Raquel Bravo
Raquel Bravo Photo Credit: Hudson County Prosecutor's Office

A 24-year-old woman has been arrested after the girl she was babysitter was injured in her care, authorities in Hudson County said.

Raquel Bravo, 24, of Union City, was watching the toddler when she suffered injuries to her back and thigh, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. 

No additional details were released. 

Bravo was charged with one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 at her Union City home.

She was remanded to the Hudson County Correctional Facility pending her first court appearance.

Suarez credited the Special Victims Unit with the investigation and arrest. 

