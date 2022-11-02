NJ Auto Shop Finds Human Teeth Stuck In Car After Deadly Shopping Cart Crash: Report

An auto body shop found human remains stuck in a car's undercarriage more than a month after a crash that killed a man pushing a shopping cart on the New Jersey Turnpike, NBC News reported.

A driver involved in the crash brought her car to the Goodyear Auto Shop in Linden on Monday, Feb. 7 for service, the outlet says citing police.

"She may have thought she ran over some kind of debris, but as it turned out it was some remains," Linden Police Lt. Christopher Guenther told NBC. "She wasn't the initial striking vehicle, and for whatever reason, this stuff was underneath her car for around a month."

Authorities said the woman won't be charged, and her car had already been checked after the incident — but the body parts were not previously discovered, NBC News said.

Police told NBC News that the woman's car wasn't the first vehicle that struck the man, but she may have unknowingly run over his remains.

Guenther did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment placed on Friday, Feb. 11.

