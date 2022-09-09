Newark Woman Nabbed For Role In CT McLaren Sports Car Theft: Police

A Newark woman is facing charges for her alleged role in stealing a sports car valued at over $200,000 from a Connecticut home.

New Canaan Police were called just after 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, on reports that a 2020 McLaren GT sports car had been stolen from inside the garage of a home located in the northwest section of town.

Investigators were able to identify a suspect vehicle believed to be tied to the theft, which led them to 26-year-old Deasia Foster, police said.

Detectives questioned Foster about the theft and later determined that she had given them false and misleading information, according to police.

An arrest warrant was issued and on Friday, Sept. 9, Foster surrendered to the New Canaan Police Department on a charge of interfering with a law enforcement officer.

Police also obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect believed to have stolen the McLaren, but did not release their name.

The department noted that the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are possible.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.