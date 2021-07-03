Newark Woman, 19, Killed In Union Township Shooting

A 19-year-old woman was killed in a Union Township shooting this weekend.

Police officers found Malikah Taylor on the 2100 block of Melrose Parkway with serious injuries early Sunday morning, Acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo said.

Taylor, of Newark, was rushed to University Hospital in Newark, where she was pronounced dead shortly before 8 a.m., Ruotolo said alongside Union Police Department Director Daniel Zieser.

The investigation into the shooting is being led by the Union County Homicide Task Force and assisted by members of the Union Police Department, Union County Police Department Ballistics Unit, and Union County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit.

Anyone with information about this matter is urged to contact Prosecutor’s Office Sgt. Danika Ramos at 908-451-7739. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online at www.uctip.org.

