Newark Woman, 18, Fatally Shot; Fourth Killing In City Since Saturday

An 18-year-old from Newark died in a shooting that left two other people wounded, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said.

Nakiyyah Miller was shot in the 100 block of Brunswick Street around 3 a.m. She was pronounced dead at University Hospital about an hour later.

The two other victims are a 16-year-old boy and a 35-year-old man, both from Newark. No arrests had been made as of midday Friday.

Miller is the latest victim of deadly violence in the city in recent days. On Saturday, an East Orange man was killed on North 9th Street.

Early Monday, a Randolph man who was expecting his first child was found shot to death in a vehicle on South 9th Street.

The following day, at around 6 p.m., a 29-year-old man was killed on Sunset Avenue.

Despite the succession of recent shootings, the number of killings in Newark are down versus this time last year, part of a longer-term trend reflecting a gradual decrease in violent crime in the state's largest city.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.