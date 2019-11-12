Newark Teen Charged In Fatal Stabbing Of Other Youth; 11-Year-Old Wounded

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder and other offenses for stabbing another boy to death in Newark Tuesday morning, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said.

The 15-year-old victim, Elijah Alvarez, attended Barringer High School with the teen accused of killing him, the prosecutor's office said. An 11-year-old boy was also stabbed in the attack, which occurred near the high school late Tuesday morning.

The identity of the younger victim was not released by the prosecutor's office but Mayor Ras Baraka said he is the brother of Elijah Alvarez.

"As a city, we mourn the loss of Elijah Alvarez, and we pray for the physical and emotional recovery of his 11-year-old brother injured in the attack on Tuesday morning. Our hearts and prayers go out to the victims’ family and the community, and for a speedy recovery of the younger brother," Baraka said in a statement.

According to authorities, the boy entered the victim's home in the 100 block of Park Avenue and attacked the brothers. The prosecutor's office has not determined a motive for the killing.

The suspect -- who has also been charged with attempted murder, burglary and weapons offenses -- may be tried as an adult, the prosecutor's office also said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877- TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

