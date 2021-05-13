Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Newark Police Seek 9 Fugitives Wanted For Murder, Violent Shootings

Cecilia Levine
Newark fugitives
Newark fugitives Photo Credit: Newark PD

Police in Newark are turning to the public in seeking nine fugitives wanted in a series of violent crimes.

Six are wanted for murder and three are wanted in shootings.

Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara urges anyone with information on the whereabouts any of these suspects to call the Department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). 

 All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

