Newark Police Looking For Driver Who Caused 3-Mile Vegetable Oil Spill

Paul Milo
Police are looking for this truck, which leaked vegetable oil on several Newark streets Tuesday afternoon
Police in Newark have released images of a truck that leaked a lengthy stream of cooking oil Tuesday, causing huge traffic headaches shortly before rush hour.

The spill happened around 3:40 p.m. on Stockton, Delancy, Adams and Thomas streets and Wilson Avenue, all in the city's Ironbound section. The slick left behind was estimated to be about three miles long.

Traffic in the area was snarled as the fire department and Essex County personnel covered the slick with sand to make streets passable.

Police have released images of the vehicle (see below).

Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose urges anyone with information about this vehicle to call the department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or 1-877-NWK-GUNS (1-877-695-4867). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

