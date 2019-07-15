Newark Police Lieutenant Shoots, Kills Ex-Wife, Authorities Say

A 24-year veteran of the Newark Police Department has been charged in the fatal shooting of his ex-wife at the family home in Jefferson Township around 11:20 p.m., authorities said.

Lt. John Formisano, a 24-year department veteran, was arrested in Livingston about a half hour after the shooting, according to authorities in Morris and Essex counties.

Formisano recently was suspended for an unknown cause, News 12 New Jersey reported.

Officers responded to the Mirror Place home in the Oak Ridge section of the township on reports of shots fired, the Morris County Prosecutor's Office said.

Formisano apparently opened fire, killing his ex-wife and critically wounding her boyfriend, reports say.

The prosecutor's office confirmed the female was dead and a male was in critical condition.

Facebook photos show Formisano and his estranged wife had two young children at home.

Additional information was not immediately available.

The Morris County Prosecutor's Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday morning.

