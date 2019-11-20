Contact Us
Breaking News: Local Mechanic Charged With Bergen Community College, Saddle Brook Business Bomb Threats
Newark Parking Authority Worker Seen Selling Heroin, Crack: Feds

Paul Milo
A city employee in Newark faces federal drug and weapons charges
An employee of Newark's parking authority was charged Wednesday with drugs and weapons offenses after authorities said he was observed selling narcotics while in uniform.

Aughkay L. "K-Boogie" Green, 48, of Newark, sold 38 grams of heroin to an unnamed buyer Jan. 12, 2017, according to a federal indictment. He sold that person an additional 48 grams the following month for about $2,250. Green, who was under surveillance, was wearing his Newark Parking Authority uniform during that sale.

Green also faces weapons offenses after authorities said he and an associate once again met the person who bought drugs from him in Irvington on April 1, 2017. This time, Green's associate sold the person a Smith and Wesson Model 21 .44 caliber handgun; a Smith and Wesson Model 15 .38 handgun, and 50 rounds of hollow-point .44 caliber ammunition marked “44 REM MAG FC.

The associate handed Green the $1,360 from the sale of the guns and talked about buying more drugs, authorities say.

Green has been charged with possessing a firearm while prohibited due to a prior felony conviction, as well as possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession with intent to distribute cocaine base.

He faces five to 40 years in prison on the charge of distributing cocaine base, up to 20 years on the heroin-related charge and up to 10 years on the weapons offense.

