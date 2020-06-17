Newark Parking Authority Employee Admits Selling Drugs, Having Guns On Duty

A Newark Parking Authority employee who already had a criminal record admitted Wednesday in federal court that he supplemented his income selling heroin and crack and dealing in guns, authorities said.

FBI agents arrested Aughkay “Kay Boogie” Green, 49, after he sold nearly three ounces combined of heroin and crack in separate deals, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

Green also got a cut of $1,360 that an associate made selling two Smith and Wesson handguns – one a .44-caliber Model 21, the other a .38-caliber Model 15, along with 50 rounds of hollow-point .44-caliber ammo -- in exchange for drugs, Carpenito said.

He was wearing his Parking Authority uniform as agents watched, the U.S. attorney said.

Green pleaded guilty Wednesday via teleconference to drug possession and with being a convicted felon in possession of several firearms and ammunition in exchange for leniency.

U.S. District Judge Katharine S. Hayden scheduled sentencing for Oct. 20.

Carpenito credited special agents of the FBI’s Newark with the investigation leading to the plea, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Dean C. Sovolos of his National Security Unit.

