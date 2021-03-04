Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: 'Yo, Cops!': Paterson Detectives Find Teen With Loaded Gun, Heroin For Sale Despite Warning
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Newark Officers Celebrate Birthday Of 3-Year-Old Girl Shot In January, $5,000 Reward Offered

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Police in Newark celebrated the third birthday of a girl who was shot in January and are remaining vigilant in their search for the person responsible.
Police in Newark celebrated the third birthday of a girl who was shot in January and are remaining vigilant in their search for the person responsible. Photo Credit: Newark NJ Department of Public Safety via Facebook

Police in Newark celebrated the third birthday of a girl who was shot in January and are remaining vigilant in their search for the person responsible.

The girl, as well as a man and woman, were found shot near 85-95 Cabinet St. around 11:10 p.m. on Jan. 28, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

Video released after the incident shows all three victims being rushed to the hospital, where they were stabilized.

Officers donated gifts, balloons and cards to the girl in celebration of her third birthday on March 2.

“While this incident remains under investigation, the responding officers were thrilled to celebrate the child’s birthday with her,” Ambrose said.

Meanwhile, the Police Division’s Crime Stoppers Program continues to offer a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-NWK-TIPS. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.