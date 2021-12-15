Newark Officer Shot Taking Down Armed Suspect Gets Hospital Release He'll Never Forget

A Newark police officer who was shot while taking down an armed suspect was released from the hospital on Wednesday and then promptly promoted (scroll down for video).

Officer Nicholas Edert, 23, was rushed to University Hospital for treatment of a non life-threatening gunshot wound suffered near 14th Avenue and 14th Street around 8:35 p.m. Tuesday, Newark Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara said.

He was promoted to the rank of detective by Newark Mayor Ras Baraka and O’Hara, immediately after leaving the hospital with his parents and and hundreds of fellow officers present.

O'Hara and Baraka commended Edert and his fellow officers for their incredible bravery in taking down the suspect who was shooting at them "without a single shot fired by police," they said.

"Last night could have very easily ended in some serious tragedy with multiple officers facing death," O'Hara said. "But thanks to the heroism of our police officers, Officer Edert will spend Christmas at home with his family like he's supposed to."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.