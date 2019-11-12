Newark Man Who Killed Brother, Tried To Cut Up Body Sentenced

A Newark man has been sentenced to 75 years in prison for shooting his brother to death and attempting to dismember his remains to conceal the crime, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday.

Ervwakine Pryor, 41, killed his brother Jovan Johnson, 29, at their shared apartment on Avon Avenue June 26, 2017. Pryor believed Johnson had stolen from him.

Pryor called a friend and asked for a ride to a department store. During the trip, authorities say Pryor confessed to the crime and also admitted killing his daughter's cat, which he described as a "witness."

The friend, who said during testimony that he was in shock at that point, waited as Pryor purchased a saw at the hardware store and then drove him home. The friend contacted the daughter, who called police.

When officers arrived, they'd discovered that Pryor had attempted to cut up Johnson's body.

“The sentence in this case reflects the cruelty and senselessness of these crimes and ensures the protection of the surviving victims and the public,” said Assistant Prosecutor Meredith Mona.

