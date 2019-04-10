Newark Man Shot And Killed Tuesday Morning

A Newark man was fatally shot early Tuesday morning on 20th Street, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

The victim, 47-year-old Niles L. Mayo, was shot in the 700 block around 2:30 a.m. and was rushed to University Hospital. He was pronounced dead a half-hour later.

No arrests have been made in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the prosecutor's Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

