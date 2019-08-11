Newark Man Sentenced To 15 Years In Slaying Of Elderly Retired Teacher

A Newark man with a long rap sheet was sentenced Friday to 15 years in prison in the killing of 85-year-old woman after jurors in a trial earlier this year failed to convict him of more serious charges, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.

Bruce Hay, 52, pleaded guilty to reckless manslaughter in September in the death of Annie King. Hay must serve at least 85 percent of his sentence before he's eligible for parole.

Hay, who was known to King's family, kicked in her apartment door July 19, 2017, and tried to take her purse, authorities said. He assaulted the retired Newark schoolteacher when she resisted, causing serious injuries, authorities also said. She was found by her grandson suffering from head injuries and died at University Hospital July 31.

Hay had stolen from King in the past, according to the prosecutor's office.

During his trial in May, he was found guilty of robbery, burglary and theft but was acquitted of some of the more serious charges, while jurors deadlocked on other charges.

Hay has been arrested more than 60 times, mostly for disorderly persons and drug offenses. He also has two felony convictions.

