Newark Man Pleads Guilty To Killing Driver Over Fender-Bender

A Newark man faces up to 25 years in prison after admitting he shot and killed a driver who rear-ended him last year, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.

Jerome Bearfield, 28, was hit from behind while driving May 5, 2018. Bearfield got out of his vehicle with a .38 revolver and fatally shot the other driver, 50-year-old Basil Howard of East Orange.

Bearfield, who did not have a license for the gun, pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter and unlawful possession of a weapon. His sentencing is scheduled for October.

“Mr. Howard is another innocent victim of senseless gun violence. I hope this resolution will give closure to his family,’’ said Assistant Prosecutor Adam Wells.

