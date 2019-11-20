Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: FOUND! Missing Franklin Lakes Boy, 10, Found Safe, Sound
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Newark Man Once Again Charged With Child Pornography

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
Keith Voolgaris
Keith Voolgaris Photo Credit: Essex County jail

A Newark man who has previously been convicted of child pornography offenses was indicted Wednesday on yet more charges involving sexual images of minors.

Keith Voolgaris, 62, was in possession of at least 50 videos showing sexual abuse of minors, including prepubescent children, from July to September 2017, according to authorities. Using a chatroom and the Dropbox app, authorities say Voolgaris transmitted images to a child pornography distributor in Minnesota.

Voolgaris' email accounts also contained several videos and images, authorities also said.

Because of the prior convictions, Voolgaris faces a minimum of 15 years in prison and up to 40 years in prison on the charge of distribution of child pornography. As a repeat offender, he also faces 10 to 20 years on the charge of possession of pornography depicting prepubescent children.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.