Newark Man Once Again Charged With Child Pornography

A Newark man who has previously been convicted of child pornography offenses was indicted Wednesday on yet more charges involving sexual images of minors.

Keith Voolgaris, 62, was in possession of at least 50 videos showing sexual abuse of minors, including prepubescent children, from July to September 2017, according to authorities. Using a chatroom and the Dropbox app, authorities say Voolgaris transmitted images to a child pornography distributor in Minnesota.

Voolgaris' email accounts also contained several videos and images, authorities also said.

Because of the prior convictions, Voolgaris faces a minimum of 15 years in prison and up to 40 years in prison on the charge of distribution of child pornography. As a repeat offender, he also faces 10 to 20 years on the charge of possession of pornography depicting prepubescent children.

