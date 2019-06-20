Newark Man Killed 'Over $2,500 Car', Jury Finds

A 32-year-old Irvington resident was convicted this week of aggravated manslaughter and aggravated assault stemming from a dispute involving unpaid parking tickets that ended in gunfire two years ago, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said.

On May 25, 2017, a car registered to Rajaee Montgomery of Newark, was towed. The car was registered to Montgomery because the person using the car had several unpaid tickets, the prosecutor's office said.

Al Rashim Chambers arranged to have one of Montgomery's relatives ask Montgomery to meet him at the home of Chambers' grandparents.

Around 8:30 p.m. May 27, Montgomery showed up at the house in the 300 block of Fairmount Avenue, where Chambers ambushed him, fatally shooting the 22-year-old. A woman, who had children with her, was also hit and rushed from the scene. Her injuries were non-life-threatening.

“This was a senseless killing of a good young man during an argument over a $2,500 car,” said Assistant Prosecutor Cara Smith, who tried the case with Assistant Prosecutor John Anderson.

Chambers, who was also found guilty of weapons offenses, has a criminal history that includes an acquittal for murder in 2012 as well as separate convictions for eluding, aggravated assault and possession of drugs dating back to 2007.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in August.

