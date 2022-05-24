Newark Man Hired Teens To Steal Car In Head-On Crash That Left 2 Dead, 1 Critical: Princeton PD

A 19-year-old man from Newark was hit with several charges in connection to a head-on crash with a stolen vehicle that left a 15- and 61-year old dead and a 14-year-old in critical condition, authorities announced.

Elhajjmalik Diallo, 19, was found to have hired a 15-year-old driver and 14-year-old passenger to steal a Jeep Grand Cherokee before the driver crossed over the double-yellow line while heading east on Princeton-Kingston Road near Carnegie Drive and crashed head-on into a westbound 2016 Acura RDX on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, Princeton Police said in a release on Tuesday, May 24.

The 15-year-old Jeep driver, as well as the Acura driver — a 61-year-old woman — were both pronounced dead at the scene, while the 14-year-old Jeep passenger was taken to Capitol Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton in critical condition, police said.

The Jeep was later found to be stolen out of Pequannock Township, authorities said.

Meanwhile, Diallo also stole a 2015 Land Rover Range Rover from a home on Dodds Lane in Princeton, police said.

Diallo, of Newark, was charged with employing a juvenile to commit a criminal offense, as well as theft and burglary.

He was being held in the Essex County Correctional Facility on these charges as well as several other offenses out of other jurisdictions.

