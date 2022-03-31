Newark Man Convicted In Crime Spree That Killed Beloved EMT, Mom Priscilla Godoy

A Newark man has been convicted of charges in connection with a crime spree and crash that killed a 29-year-old mom and EMT in 2018, authorities announced.

Najeeh Green, now 30, was involved the spree that resulted in a man being shot in Newark, a woman being carjacked at gunpoint in East Orange as she unloaded packages from her car, and ultimately the death of Priscilla Godoy, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II said.

Godoy’s skull was crushed when she was pinned between two parked cars on South 14th Street around 11:44 p.m. on May 5, 2018, as she tried to avoid the stolen Jeep Cherokee driven by Green, trying to evade police, authorities said.

Godoy, a member of the West Essex First Aid Squad, was rushed to University Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Following a nine-day trial before Superior Court Judge Michael L. Ravin, an Essex County jury returned a verdict finding Green guilty of all 11 counts on Wednesday, March 30.

In addition to felony murder, vehicular homicide, and manslaughter while fleeing police, the jury also found Green guilty of aggravated assault on the shooting victim, carjacking of the woman in Newark, conspiracy to commit carjacking, aggravated assault, and multiple weapons offenses.

Sentencing was scheduled for Monday, June 13, before Judge Ravin.

