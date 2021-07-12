Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Father Arrested In NJ Arson Fire That Killed Baby Daughter, Grandparents, Prosecutor Says
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Newark Man Charged With Murder In Hotel Death Of Tennessee Woman, 32

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Nasier T. McCray
Nasier T. McCray Photo Credit: Essex County Sheriff

A Newark man has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of a 32-year-old woman at a Newark hotel, authorities said.

Nasier McCray, 23, is accused of killing Tennnessee native Jessica Hilton in a hotel on Clinton Avenue, where she had been living, on July 7, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.

McCray is charged with murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. He was being housed at the Essex County Correctional Facility in Newark.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is handling the investigation.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.