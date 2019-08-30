Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

Newark Man Charged With Manslaughter In Crash That Killed Correctional Officer

Paul Milo
Dashawn Walton
Dashawn Walton Photo Credit: Essex County Prosecutor's Office

A 24-year-old Newark man has been charged with aggravated manslaughter for causing a fatal crash Saturday while fleeing from police, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said.

Police in Hillside attempted to pull over a Nissan Altima driven by Dashawn Walton around 2:30 a.m. According to authorities, Walton fled the wrong way down Aldine Street and into Newark. He crashed into a Ford Mustang at Bragaw Avenue, pushing it into a light pole, according to authorities.

Omar Martin, who was in the Mustang and was not involved in the pursuit, was killed. The 49-year-old Newark resident was a correctional police officer at Northern State Prison in Newark.

Walton has also been charged with vehicular homicide, eluding, causing a death while driving without a license

