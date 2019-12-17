Newark Man Charged In Sexual Assault At Group Home In Harrison

A Newark man who was employed as an aide at a group home in Harrison has been charged with aggravated sexual assault against a person served by the facility, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday.

Jerome Brewer, 48, was arrested Friday and charged with sexual assault against an incapacitated victim. He was also charged with aggravated criminal sexual contact upon an incapacitated victim for an incident involving a second person. The alleged crimes occurred at the home on Nov. 24, the prosecutor's office said.

Citing privacy laws, a prosecutor's spokesman declined to provide additional information regarding the incidents. But under the state criminal code, an incapacitated person is defined as anyone who is "physically helpless" or mentally impaired.

Brewer, who was being held at the Hudson County jail, was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.