Newark Man Charged A Fifth Time For Domestic Violence With Same Victim

Paul Milo
Rahmon Johnson
Rahmon Johnson Photo Credit: Newark Police Department

A 21-year-old Newark man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly assaulted a woman and then threatened her with a gun, the fifth time the man has been charged with domestic violence involving the woman, police said.

Rahmon N. Johnson is accused of assaulting the woman in the South Ward Monday and then pointed the gun at her.

On Tuesday, Johnson was arrested in the 200-block of Clinton Avenue. He was found with a loaded .380 caliber handgun, according to police.

He has been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats and weapons offenses.

“I commend the detectives of Special Victims Unit for their quick actions in removing this armed suspect from our streets,” Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said.

“We will not tolerate violence in our neighborhoods and domestic violence is just as unacceptable as any other crime within our community.”

