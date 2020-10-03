Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Critically Injured Motorcyclist Airlifted In Route 287 Crash
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Newark High School Students Injured In Hit-Run Bus Crash

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Five students and two adults were injured in a hit-and-run school bus crash Saturday afternoon in Newark.
Five students and two adults were injured in a hit-and-run school bus crash Saturday afternoon in Newark. Photo Credit: Pixabay

Five students and two adults were injured in a hit-and-run school bus crash Saturday afternoon in Newark.

The bus from was carrying 13 people including West Side High School students when it was struck at Springfield Avenue and South 11th Street by a black Audi SUV, a Newark police spokeswoman said.

The Audi driver fled the scene and seven people reported pain, authorities said.

Further details were not released.The incident remains under investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.