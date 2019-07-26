Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Palisades Parkway PD: Fleeing Driver Crashes, Bolts
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Newark Girl, 15, Wounded In Drive-By Shooting: Report

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
In this video still, someone with a gun is seen firing at a Newark house through the back window of a car Wednesday. A young girl was wounded in the incident.
In this video still, someone with a gun is seen firing at a Newark house through the back window of a car Wednesday. A young girl was wounded in the incident. Photo Credit: Screen grab

A teen girl was hit at least seven times by a shooter who opened fire from a car Wednesday night in Newark, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 8 p.m. on Goodwin Avenue. Video obtained by WABC 7 shows a white Volkswagen come to a brief stop in the street in front of a home's front stoop and people scattering before the car takes off again.

"As soon as he started shooting, they dispersed," one witness told the station. "She was very hysterical, so it was hard to tell because there was a lot of blood. So it was hard to tell. She was very hysterical. She didn't go into shock yet. She didn't go into shock until after she seen the blood."

The girl, who was hit in the arms and legs, is in stable condition. The car was reported stolen out of Montclair.

The shooting is under investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.