Newark Girl, 15, Wounded In Drive-By Shooting: Report

A teen girl was hit at least seven times by a shooter who opened fire from a car Wednesday night in Newark, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 8 p.m. on Goodwin Avenue. Video obtained by WABC 7 shows a white Volkswagen come to a brief stop in the street in front of a home's front stoop and people scattering before the car takes off again.

"As soon as he started shooting, they dispersed," one witness told the station. "She was very hysterical, so it was hard to tell because there was a lot of blood. So it was hard to tell. She was very hysterical. She didn't go into shock yet. She didn't go into shock until after she seen the blood."

The girl, who was hit in the arms and legs, is in stable condition. The car was reported stolen out of Montclair.

The shooting is under investigation.

