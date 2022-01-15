Newark Fire Captain Found Dead At Station Remembered (TRIBUTE)

A leader. A fighter. A loving dad.

This is how Carlos Rivera was being remembered.

The Newark fire captain was identified through various online firefighting groups as the victim found dead at Newark's Park Avenue firehouse on Saturday morning. His former colleague was hospitalized.

Authorities did not disclose the circumstances surrounding the incident and said only that there were no signs of violence.

The captain's body was found Saturday morning alongside the other unconscious victim, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.

Both were transported to University Hospital where the captain was pronounced dead. The retired firefighter remains hospitalized, officials told Daily Voice. The cause and manner of death will be determined by an autopsy that will be performed by the Regional Medical Examiner.

Rivera's Facebook page shows he enjoyed fishing, especially with his daughter. He was being remembered as an energetic and passionate fireman.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

