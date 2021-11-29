Newark Detective Struck By Teen In Stolen SUV

A Newark police detective was injured after being struck by a stolen vehicle driven by a 17-year-old boy Sunday, authorities said.

Just after 2:25 p.m., police saw the Audi -- stolen out of South Hampton, NY -- parked at Shephard Avenue near Mapes Place, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara. The driver sped westbound on Shephard toward Bergen Street when he noticed police.

The Audi struck an unmarked police car occupied by a detective and heading in the opposite direction, police said.

The injured officer was transported to University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. He was in stable condition as of Monday. No other injuries were reported.

The teen driver and a 16-year-old male occupant were arrested at the scene of the crash.

The driver was previously arrested for receiving stolen property, eluding, theft, credit card fraud, harassment, obstruction, resisting arrest and contempt of court, O'Hara said. His passenger was previously arrested for joyriding

The suspects were also transported to University Hospital for evaluation. Each one faces charges of aggravated assault, receiving stolen property, obstruction of the administration of the law and resisting arrest.

“I’m grateful that the officer wasn’t seriously injured,” O’Hara said. “It is critically important that the rest of the criminal justice system becomes more serious about the problem of juveniles in stolen cars."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.